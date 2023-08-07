Police looking to identify person of interest in motor vehicle thefts, Fraudulent use of credit cards
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of motor vehicle thefts and use of fraudulent credit cards.
Police say information has been developing in their investigations that lead them to believe this man is a person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Helvidio Augusto at 860-645-5500 or augustoh@manchesterct.gov.
