Students excited to get started at newly-renovated school in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - In just a few weeks, students in New Britain will be returning to the classroom.

Elementary school students said they are excited about the upcoming year because they get to attend a newly-renovated Chamberlain Elementary School.

Aug. 28 is the first day of school for the Consolidated School District of New Britain.

“They’re very excited, to tell you the truth, to be back in school,” said Manuel Zaldivar, principal, Chamberlain Elementary School.

The old school needed repairs. So, two years ago, everything was knocked down at the Newington Avenue school.

“We started from scratch and it’s just a wonderful thing to see this building go up,” said Paul Salina, director, City and School Relations and Business.

The renovated school was said to be larger, feature more classrooms, and has upgraded safety measures and two separate playgrounds.

“We know the school belongs to the community, and we heard our parents and our teachers in terms of what was the best way to lay out our school to make sure our families have access to all our facilities here in the school,” Zaldivar said.

Zaldivar said he is about to begin his fourth year as principal of Chamberlain Elementary School.

The new building was built with a unique design that allows families to have easy access to the school’s health and family resource centers.

That was something the principal said was so important to the community.

“It is very important for us to make sure that parents feel welcome and feel that they are a part of the team to help us improve student achievement here at Chamberlain,” Zaldivar said.

The school was about 105,000 square feet and cost $47 million.

“To see the auditorium renovated so beautifully, and to now have dedicated music rooms, it’s just a great thrill,” Salina said.

Salina was part of the team that oversaw the project. He was also a student when the original building opened.

“It’s been a great thrill for me to come back 70 years later and now to have worked with the school district and city to renovate this entire building,” he said.

Salina said he hopes the school’s state of the art features help lay the groundwork for students so they can enjoy success for generations to come.

“The experiences I’ve had as a student in New Britain, I just want to see the next couple of generations have that same kind of experience and opportunities for them to develop their interests and love of education,” he said.

