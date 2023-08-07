Systems still offline at medical offices following ransomware attack

(WFSB) – It is day five of no computers and no medical records at Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury Health after a ransomware attack on their parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.

Doctors and nurses are frustrated, and there is no timeline of when the computers will come back online.

“I’ve got five pills I take every day to keep me alive,” said William Drobish, a patient at Waterbury Health.

Drobish has been following the news about last week’s ransomware attack that took the health system’s computers offline.

What he is not sure about is whether or not he still has a cardiology appointment on Tuesday.

“Nobody’s called me,” Drobish said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Waterbury Health. Officials confirm they are still using paper records to get through appointments, and additionally, they’ve closed their blood draw centers, cardiopulmonary rehab center, and some MRI and imaging offices.

Eastern Connecticut Health Network still has a message on their website about the computer outages. When Channel 3 reached out, they referred us to Prospect Medical Holdings, the California-based company that owns ECHN and Waterbury Health.

In their latest statement, Prospect Medical Holdings confirmed it was a ransomware attack: “...we immediately initiated an investigation and took our systems offline to protect them. We also launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists and are working closely with law enforcement.”

Aside from the stolen medical data that could compromise patient privacy, five days of no medical records could also put safety at risk.

“It slows down the process,” said a nurse at Waterbury Hospital.

He asked not to be identified.

“It’s pretty hectic, it’s confusing,” the nurse said.

Patients have to be sure of their medications, dosage amount and past conditions to get an accurate and safe diagnosis.

“We are relying on the patient’s own knowledge for their own history and we always expect patients to be honest,” said the nurse.

The nurse is also concerned about those who can’t wait for a closed doctor’s office to reopen.

“They’ve got to go further for medical care and they may be going to a place where people don’t know them as well,” the nurse said.

Drobish is confident his doctor can get him his prescription before an upcoming procedure, having been a patient since the 80s.

Prospect medical holdings owns hospitals across the country, all dealing with these outages.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, including the New Haven Field Office.

