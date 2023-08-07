Truck carrying bread caught on fire in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews responded to reports of a truck fire on Boston Post Road earlier this morning.

At approximately 6:08 a.m., crews found a box truck with the cab fully involved.

The fire was put out before spreading into the cargo portion of the truck.

The Department of Consumer Protection was contacted due to the truck hauling bread.

There were no injuries from this incident.

