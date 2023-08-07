Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Truck carrying bread caught on fire in Milford

Fire crews responded to reports of a truck fire on Boston Post Road in Milford.
Fire crews responded to reports of a truck fire on Boston Post Road in Milford.(Milford Fire Department)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews responded to reports of a truck fire on Boston Post Road earlier this morning.

At approximately 6:08 a.m., crews found a box truck with the cab fully involved.

The fire was put out before spreading into the cargo portion of the truck.

The Department of Consumer Protection was contacted due to the truck hauling bread.

There were no injuries from this incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
I-TEAM: Save plan for college debt
New federal loan repayment plan announced
Monday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Wet Start To The Week
Taftville Congregation Church on fire in Taftville, CT
119 year old church saved from burning down in Taftville
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

Latest News

East Lyme blasting - WFSB - DOT
Blasting to intermittently closes I-95 in East Lyme
School lunch (file).
Announcement set about state’s free school meals program
1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
renovated New Britain school - WFSB
Students excited to get started at newly-renovated school in New Britain