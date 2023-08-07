What to buy in August

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - August means the end of summer is near, and it isn’t just school supplies you should be shopping for.

Bethany Hollars is a money-savings expert that works for BrickSeek, a company that tracks prices online.

She says the below three categories are things to look for this month:

1) Swimsuits, beach towels and pool towels

Hollars says you can save anywhere from 75-90% off as retailers try to move summer-related items off the shelves to make room for seasonal décor.

“I would say go ahead and snag that now, don’t risk waiting to see if it gets discounted even more because most likely, everyone else knows these things are going on clearance as well. There’s a lot of demand for these items at these super steep discounts,” said Hollars.

2) Patio Furniture

Similar to swimsuits, stores will try and clear out patio furniture, and big box stores have even more incentive to sell bigger, bulkier items.

“They do take up so much real estate space in the store, so they really want to get this stuff moved out. They will be very aggressive with the markdowns on things like patio furniture. Also things like umbrellas, rugs, firepits and things like that,” said Hollars

3) Back to School Everything

Hollars says anything related to kids returning to school will see big discounts in August: school supplies, printer paper, disinfecting sprays, laptops, dorm gear, lunchbox staples, etc.

She says you can find some of the best deals on the weekly sales circulars.

“Look at that first page of the sales circular. Whatever deals you see there are probably going to be fantastic, legitimately great deals because the things listed there are most likely going to be lost leaders: which means that these are items that the store is often selling often for a loss of profit to entice you through their door so that you will do your shopping there with them and hopefully while you’re in the store, buy more stuff while you’re there,” said Hollars.

