Car thefts a growing problem in Hartford

Juveniles stealing cars is a growing problem in Hartford
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A viral TikTok challenge is turning into a major problem for cities in Connecticut.

Juveniles continue to steal Hyundai’s and Kias by using a USB cable.

Victims are frustrated, while police are calling on parents and car manufacturers.

One victim spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.

“I’m frustrated. I just feel violated,” said Kelly Faircloth, of East Hartford.

Faircloth stood in front of her damaged Hyundai Sonata. A tarp covers her smashed back window.

A criminal broke her ignition and most likely used a USB cable to turn on the car and steal it.

“I just want to trade it in now. I don’t even want to drive it anymore,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth said her car was in the Lia Hyundai lot in Hartford Sunday night when it was taken.

She brought it in for service.

Luckily for Faircloth, whoever took it ditched the car a mile away.

The dealership told Eyewitness News a few cars were stolen the last two nights.

Hartford police confirmed that, saying they are investigating several stolen car incidents from around the city.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said the social media videos of juveniles stealing cars a couple of years ago have created a serious problem.

“That goes back to the TikTok challenge on being able to steal these cars with a USB. We’re hopeful the manufacturers are going to do something to fix that,” said Thody.

Faircloth’s front plate was stolen, and so was everything in her glove box.

“They’re stealing plates. They’re stealing the plates slapping them on other cars, so they can be used for robberies and stuff. That’s what they’re doing,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth had her car at the dealership for more than a week.

She said she wasn’t surprised her car was stolen, because it’s a Hyundai and because the dealership is not completely fenced in. Anyone can drive in or out.

The dealership manager said they are working to upgrade their fencing and security.

“We’re not always dealing with career criminals. We’re dealing with young people that are making a bad decision on something they saw on social media. We’re really asking parents to step up and address it,” said Thody.

“Everyone needs to put a lock on their actual steering wheel,” Faircloth said.

