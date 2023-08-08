Summer Escapes
Community remembers EMT killed in crash

By Audrey Russo
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFSB) – A head-on collision killed a Woodbury man and hospitalized his wife more than a week ago.

The couple was hit on Route 6 by a driver in an unregistered car.

“Bobby G is how we referred to him,” said Geralyn Hoyt, Southbury Volunteer Ambulance Service Chief.

By the numbers, it is easy to calculate how much 56-year-old Robert Gardner gave to the Southbury Volunteer Ambulance Association.

“He would be down here four days a week doing shifts,” Hoyt said.

As an emergency medical responder, Bobby G was the one behind the wheel, driving ambulances to the scene of a 911 call.

“He’s one of those people who gave thousands of hours a year,” said Hoyt. “He helped teach new people how to drive a vehicle he helped with vehicle maintenance.”

Bobby had just celebrated a milestone giving 25 years a quarter century of service to the people of Southbury.

Bobby and his wife were driving on Route 6 in Woodbury last Saturday morning when they were hit in a head-on collision.

State police said the driver, an Ansonia man in an unregistered car, crossed the middle line. He was not seriously hurt.

But Bobby, who spent more than two decades rushing to emergencies, became the center of one.

He didn’t make it.

“All the folks that were at the scene of that accident did everything they could,” said Hoyt.

Hoyt said there is a GoFundMe page to support Bobby’s wife as she recovers from her injuries. You can find it HERE.

His first family is supported by his second one.

“That’s how it is in EMS,” said Hoyt.

A family with one fewer face showing up just because he wanted to.

“With the EMS shortage we’ve had to contract with a staffing company to cover the shifts,” Hoyt said. “Unfortunately now it’s more paid staffing than volunteers.”

While you can count the ways Bobby helped people: “You can’t put a price on a volunteer. When the organization loses, the family loses, his friends lose, the community loses,” said Hoyt.

