Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin Coyle, 18, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding.
18-year-old arrested after speeding at 110 mph in West Hartford
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be sunnier. There is a chance for storms on...
Technical Discussion: A brief break tomorrow before more storms Thursday
1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville
Tree cutter dies from fall suffered in Plainville
New Haven incident - WFSB
Body found in front of soup kitchen in New Haven

Latest News

This photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, shows astronauts,...
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
Actress Sandra Bullock leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York,...
Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57, reports say
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
Police investigation underway on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns