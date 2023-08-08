East Lyme High School teams up with National Guard for cybersecurity class

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - East Lyme High School partnered with the National Guard to train the next generation of cybersecurity experts.

Cyber operations officer Joel Fulsang said he has spent years in the cybersecurity industry.

“Being in cybersecurity, it’s all one of those things we wish we had started earlier,” Fulsang said.

Now, he has taken on the new challenge of teaching the nation’s newest cybersecurity experts.

“Educating them on the risks while they’re using this technology is key,” Fulsang said.

This school year, 12 East Lyme High School students will go to Camp Nett for a new class.

It’s one where they’ll learn the ethics of cybersecurity, as well as the basics such as password and network protection.

“We certainly have had an increase in our tech offerings over the years and right now, it seems like cybersecurity is coming to the forefront,” said David Fasulo, assistant principal, East Lyme High School.

When the students are at Camp Nett, they’ll be in what’s called a “sandbox.” It was described it as a controlled environment. That way, their work won’t affect any outside systems.

“This generation is the first one to be born with technology, so it’s part of their daily lives,” Fulsang said.

Off-site partnerships like this have become more common. So have classes like this, according to Fasulo.

Because as technology evolves, so do workforce needs, which changes how students learn today.

“Our vision of the graduate, we have different requirements and expectations, and this really fits in with our new vision of a graduate,” Fasulo said.

The course lasts six weeks.

