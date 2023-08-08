Gas main break closes area in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – An area is closed in Bristol Thursday afternoon because of a gas main break.

The Bristol fire chief said it happened in the area of Park Street at Divinity Street because of construction.

Route 72 at Route 69 is closed because of the break, police said.

Eversource Gas is on scene responding.

No further information was available.

