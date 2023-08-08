GREAT KIDS: Teens help families mend and heal through food

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Teenagers from around the state have become an integral part of charity that’s helping feed people who are sick.

They participate in the Healing Meals Community Project, an organization that preps and delivers organic meals for those in a health crisis.

All teens that participate in this program get credit for their community service hours.

CEO of the organization Sarah Leathers said, “They are the heart of this work that we do here. They bring their very best energy.”

Sam Mills, a rising senior at Avon High School, is in his third summer.

“I mean I come back every week,” said Sam. “This is the longest shift, three hours. I choose this shift.”

Sam is a group leader as is another teen volunteer, Charlotte Nolan who says this program reinforced her appreciation of how important it is to give back.

Charlotte said, “being here to just makes you feel good because you’re contributing to a greater cause.”

The teens prep and cook and when that’s done, they sit down to write.

Each person that gets a meal as well as a handwritten card.

Teen volunteer Vikram Chetnani says that a personal connection goes a long way.

“You wouldn’t think that you’re helping people just being here all together,” said Vikram. “You wouldn’t think that it makes a big impact, but it does.”

The group feeds 125 people a week but the need is much greater.

“Makes me feel fulfilled because I know everyone is here for the same reason,” said Charlotte.

“The reason I came here is because I cook at home, and when I found out about this place, I was like I can use my hobby for good to help people,” said Vikram.

