Hartford posts traffic advisory ahead of Home Run Derby, 50 Cent concert

Dunkin' Park in Hartford (file)
Dunkin' Park in Hartford (file)(Pat Eaton-Robb | AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford put out a traffic advisory ahead of two events that were expected to draw a lot of people to the capital city on Friday.

First, Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby X event is set to happen at Dunkin’ Park at 7 p.m.

Second, 50 Cent is scheduled to perform at the Xfinity Theater at 8 p.m.

“Each of these events will be well attended,” warned Lt. Martin Cunningham, Hartford Police Department special events/traffic division. “As a result, heavier than usual vehicle and pedestrian traffic will occur throughout downtown and the North Meadows areas. Traffic delays will occur due to the large amount of event attendees.”

Officials advised baseball fans and concert goers to leave early to arrive on time and to find parking.

Real-time traffic updates can always be found on Channel 3′s traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

