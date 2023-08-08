I-TEAM FOLLOW: After United Airlines travel nightmare, federal passenger bills of rights still on the table

(WFSB) - Remember that travel nightmare the I-Team first told you about last week, involving a United American flight with no AC, food or water for 7 hours.

Well, that nightmare is sparking new conversations about a proposed federal law that would require full refunds for flights delayed more than one hour.

Since we aired Christine Ieronimo’s story, detailing her nightmare with United Airlines, more passengers on that flight have come forward.

We’re now asking Senator Richard Blumenthal about what’s happening with his proposed passenger bill of rights.

You can’t see her face in this now viral Tik Tok video, Angela Pucella is one of the dozens of passengers huddled around this ticket counter at the Newark Airport on July 3rd.

It’s one in the morning and their flight to Rome has been canceled, after delays kept them on the tarmac for more than 7 hours.

“I know it’s hard to believe, people won’t even believe us, but we were really on that plane for that long with no air, no food, no water, no information,” says Pucella.

Pucella of Cleveland says the plane was warm from the minute they sat down, and that after being on the tarmac for an hour, the pilot announced maintenance was on board to fix the problem.

“The captain said, if you want to deplane at this moment, take everything with you, but it will only take a few moments. It should only take a few moments is what he said,” says Pucella.

Pucella says because of that, no one was deplaned as far as she could see.

6 hours later, they were still there, with no attendants passing food or water around.

“A passenger walked by and said, there’s soda and juice up front but you have to get it yourself. They refuse to pass it out,” says Pucella.

By federal law, airlines must provide passengers with a snack and water no later than two hours after a tarmac delay.

United’s policy is the same.

In a statement, United says in part, after they returned to the gate “We offered customers the opportunity to deplane and later provided snacks and beverages.”

Pucella says that’s not true, no food or water was even provided in the airport following the cancellation, unless passengers paid for it themselves.

“I was at customer service from midnight - 12:15 to 5:30 in the morning,” says Pucella.

Pucella was only given a $200 voucher for the flight.

Under a proposed law introduced by Senator Richard Blumenthal, airlines would have to provide ticket refunds and alternate transportation for flights delayed between one and four hours. If it’s delayed longer, Senator Blumenthal says, “not just refunds, but 1400 bucks back in their pockets if they are delayed more than 4 hours and also covering the costs of where they are booked to go.”

The Senator says the bill has already had a hearing in committee. In September he hopes it will be voted out of committee and head to the floor of the Senate.

The Department of Transportation is investigating the United flight for any federal violations.

If you’d like to file a complaint with the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection, you can file a complaint here: File a Consumer Complaint | US Department of Transportation.

