Legislators advance bill aimed at eliminating ‘ghost guns’

Local politicians are seeking to eliminate the untraceable and dangerous trade of 'ghost guns'.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut leaders plan to reintroduce a federal bill that battles “ghost guns.”

Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday planned to talk about it on Tuesday at noon.

They said untraceable firearms continue to be a growing problem across the country and in Connecticut.

In 2020, seven “ghost guns” were seized in Hartford. Over a span of two years, that number jumped to 58.

That’s why supporters of the federal bill known as the “Guns and Untraceable Firearms Act” said they need to act now.

The proposal aims to close the statutory loopholes that allow criminals and extremists to bypass background checks.

Without serial numbers, the guns are untraceable and are easily assembled with a 3-D printer or do-it-yourself kit bought from an unlicensed seller.

A news conference is set for noon at the Hartford Police Station on High Street.

