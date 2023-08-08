Local umpire talks about overcoming adversity and hopes of officiating the Little League World Series

(WFSB) - It’s that time of the summer when there is a lot of talk about Little League baseball and softball.

The players garner most of the attention, but one volunteer umpire is preparing to tell his story about getting out from a tough situation and building a successful family and career.

Giovanni Alvarez has long had a passion for baseball. He played the game quite successfully, and ironically lived it too.

“It’s my passion, I feel like I’m not only doing it for me and my soul, but the kids,” said Giovanni Alvarez, Little League umpire.

Alvarez loves being a youth baseball umpire. Little League, Senior League, high school ball, it doesn’t matter, just send him to a diamond and he’ll take control.

“I like the youth leagues because when you talk to them, they kinda listen,” Alvarez said.

The love for the game came during his early childhood. Amid his growing passion for the game, hard times hit Alvarez’s family, and they lost their home.

Alvarez’s mother was the vice president of his local Little League in Puerto Rico.

“She didn’t have any other keys, besides the concession stand so that was my home for about two years,” said Alvarez.

Turns out the Little League snack shack in Carolina provided much needed shelter, while keeping Alvarez in a positive frame of mind.

“It was absolutely fun it was the only way, it was like my playground,” Alvarez said.

It was during that time that Alvarez’s love of baseball grew, and so did his drive to succeed and his urge to help others.

“It made me a stronger and better person. My goal is to make sure no one else lives like I did for those two years,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez moved to Bridgeport in the early 2000′s.

He reconciled with his biological father, became a father himself and from there, the desire grew to become heavily involved in sports.

After a few years of coaching, the league leaders made him an offer that he was quite familiar with.

“The president of the Little League at that time Lisa Gerald called me and asked me if I want to run the league,” Alvarez said. “I’m like man awesome going to be league president, just like my mom. She was VP. I was Park City Little League president for three years.”

After wearing the administrator’s hat, Alvarez decided to put on the umpire gear and since then, he has been running from diamond to diamond all over Fairfield County.

“I feel like I’m doing something not only for me and my soul, but for the community,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez is enjoying his first experience at the regional level this week.

He has high hopes that it will help him one day get to Williamsport, where the Little League World Series is played.

In the meantime, he is busy as a small engine mechanic, and he is working with a local movie producer who is putting his life story together with others from the park city.

“He is making a movie based on true stories about people from Bridgeport,” said Joel Roman.

Alvarez said they are working on the movie, and it will eventually get to one of the big streaming applications.

Alvarez has done a wonderful job marketing himself, with this Little League trading pin and bracelet. He is working the rest of this week at the New England Regional in hopes it gets him a step closer to his World Series dream.

