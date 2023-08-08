Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Lottery player turns $500 win into $1 million jackpot: ‘I decided to go all in’

A lottery player in California won $500 on a scratch-off ticket and another $1 million when...
A lottery player in California won $500 on a scratch-off ticket and another $1 million when trying his luck again.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A lottery player in California hit a million-dollar payday thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Vang Cha told California Lottery officials that he rarely plays scratchers because he prefers playing games with bigger jackpots like the SuperLotto or Mega Millions.

But he said he found the odds better and decided to give the California 200X Scratchers game a chance.

“I looked at the odds of winning and found it’s better odds than SuperLotto. So, I figured I might as well give it a shot,” he said.

Cha ended up winning $500 from a $30 ticket. However, he had his eye on an even bigger prize.

“I decided to go all in and buy an entire book of the games,” Cha said.

According to officials, he used his $500 winnings to buy 30 of the $10 Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers tickets at a Sacramento liquor store.

And lucky 16 was uncovered on the final row of one of the tickets, resulting in a $1 million payout.

“I was stunned! I scanned the ticket to make sure it was real, and it was!” Cha said.

According to Cha, he had gone through about 20 tickets before finding the million-dollar prize.

Cha said he plans to invest his winnings and might start playing a few more scratch-off games too.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin Coyle, 18, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding.
18-year-old arrested after speeding at 110 mph in West Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Wednesday will be mostly sunny. There is a chance for storms...
Technical Discussion: Humid and Some Isolated Showers Possible
1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville
Tree cutter dies from fall suffered in Plainville
New Haven incident - WFSB
Body found in front of soup kitchen in New Haven

Latest News

Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns
President Biden announced a fifth national monument of his presidency as he touts his...
Biden: Nearly 1 million acres to be preserved for generations
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
These are your (slim) chances of scoring Taylor Swift tickets
A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago,...
Shakespeare and penguin book get caught in Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws