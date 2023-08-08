Summer Escapes
Motorcycle crash closes Route 9 south in Berlin

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 9 southbound in Berlin is closed Tuesday evening because of a motorcycle crash.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between Exits 33 and 32.

Serious injuries are reported, according to state police.

It was reported at 7:33 p.m.

No further information was available.

Follow traffic updates HERE.

