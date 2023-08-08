Motorcycle crash closes Route 9 south in Berlin
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 9 southbound in Berlin is closed Tuesday evening because of a motorcycle crash.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between Exits 33 and 32.
Serious injuries are reported, according to state police.
It was reported at 7:33 p.m.
No further information was available.
