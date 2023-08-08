Motorcycle crash closes Route 9 south in Berlin

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 9 southbound in Berlin is closed Tuesday evening because of a motorcycle crash.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between Exits 33 and 32.

Serious injuries are reported, according to state police.

It was reported at 7:33 p.m.

No further information was available.

