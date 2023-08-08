Summer Escapes
Person shot, home damaged by gunfire in New Haven

(KVLY)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim was listed in critical but stable condition from a shooting that happened at a home in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

According to police, their ShotSpotter detection system alerted them to shots at the intersection of Henry and Orchard streets around 6:10 a.m.

“While officers were responding to that location, a report of a walk-in gunshot victim was received at Yale New Haven Hospital, located at 20 York St,” New Haven police said in a news release. “The victim is now in critical but stable condition.”

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they said they found a crime scene in front of a home in the 100 block of Henry Street.

“The first floor of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire,” police said. “The first floor of the house was cleared, and there were no victims or occupants located.”

Further details regarding the incident will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

