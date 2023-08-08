Summer Escapes
Police investigation underway on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford

By Evan Sobol and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A police investigation is underway on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Tuesday evening.

The investigation is happening on New Britain Avenue at Shield Street.

One car has heavy damage. Several police cars are on scene.

West Hartford police is asking people to avoid the area and expect road closures.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.

Police have not shared what led to the investigation.

No further information was available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

