Police investigation underway on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A police investigation is underway on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Tuesday evening.

The investigation is happening on New Britain Avenue at Shield Street.

One car has heavy damage. Several police cars are on scene.

West Hartford police investigating on New Britain Ave & Shield St. One car completely totaled. Working to learn what lead up to this and who was involved. Very heavy police presence. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/houOLkg62i — Eliza Kruczynski (@elizakruczynski) August 8, 2023

West Hartford police is asking people to avoid the area and expect road closures.

Police have not shared what led to the investigation.

No further information was available.

