Travelers Championship designated as a ‘Signature’ PGA Tour event for 2024

By Marc Robbins
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship has been designated a signature event on the PGA Tour for 2024.

It is one of 16 events throughout the season that players will focus on, and fans will flock to.

Travelers Tournament Director Nathan Grube couldn’t help but be prideful as one of the leaders in making this a top tour attraction.

“We auditioned last year, we were given the opportunity to be one of the biggest events on tour. The Tour gave it to us, the networks gave it to us and said here’s your chance what are you going to do with it. I’m so proud of everybody involved,” Grube said.

So, what does this signature event designation mean?

To the fan, pretty much the same as this year’s even $20-million purse, and the best players in the world participating for those big bucks.

But starting next year, there will be an extra twist. The field will be about half the size as in year’s past, with 70 to 80 golfers participating all weekend long.

There will be no cut after two rounds.

“I think the no cut is phenomenal if there is someone you want to watch, if you didn’t come out the first two days you may have missed him. Now everyone is here Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Travelers VP Andy Bessette.

It’s the best of the best competing in four rounds.

“I think it’s going to be a great fan experience, and our motto is status quo is unacceptable so we are always going to get better,” Bessette said.

With the format change and smaller player field it will be more difficult to qualify.

The top 50 money winners from the previous year will get in and there are several other ways for pros to play their way into the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

