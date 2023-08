WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wolcott said they’re looking for two men in connection with a theft from a liquor store.

They said the incident happened at Discount Liquors on Potuccos Ring Road around 11:50 a.m. on Monday.

There’s no word on what they took.

Police asked anyone with information to call them 203-879-1414.

