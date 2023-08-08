UConn football kicks off second week of training camp as governor watches

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s football team entered week two of its training camp.

Tuesday, the team practiced in front of Gov. Ned Lamont.

UConn is building on last season’s Bowl Game, and the changing landscape of college athletics nationwide.

Lamont said he visited the practice facility to catch a glimpse of the team. He pledged his support for the team.

The Huskies open their season against N.C. State on Thursday, Aug. 31.

A football kickoff special is set for Saturday, Aug. 26.

