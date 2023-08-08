Summer Escapes
UConn football kicks off second week of training camp as governor watches

Gov. Ned Lamont visits Storrs to catch a glimpse of the Huskies during practice.
By Nkwa Asonye and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s football team entered week two of its training camp.

Tuesday, the team practiced in front of Gov. Ned Lamont.

UConn is building on last season’s Bowl Game, and the changing landscape of college athletics nationwide.

Lamont said he visited the practice facility to catch a glimpse of the team. He pledged his support for the team.

The Huskies open their season against N.C. State on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Channel 3 is your home for UConn Athletics.

WFSB is a proud partner with UConn and will broadcast a number of games.

A football kickoff special is set for Saturday, Aug. 26.

