Waterbury tells residents to have a safety plan as hurricane season approaches

Hurricane season safety plan
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATRBURY, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane season will be heating up and the city of Waterbury wants people to be ready, especially after the rain this summer.

The city held a Monday night.

City leaders are urging people to clean up debris in yards and near storm drains, and make sure you have an evacuation plan to keep you and your family safe.

Last month, the city was hit by flooding at the intersection of Homer Street and Thomaston Avenue.

“A lot of people aren’t prepared for instances that they could potentially get floods so that’s something that we’re trying to promote where individuals can think of their own personal preparedness,” said Sheena Pinnock, Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator.

“We’ve never seen anything like that in previous years. July is usually dry here and we’ve seen cars floating on the streets, it was really crazy,” said Katerina Linden, of Waterbury.

For information you need to know to be prepared, click HERE.

