Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wayne Brady says he’s pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

The actor and singer said coming out is scary because he feared people would question his manhood.

But, Brady said, a real man has the courage to be honest and happy.

He says he came out to his ex-wife first, and she and his daughter support him.

Pansexuality is defined as attraction toward people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin Coyle, 18, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding.
18-year-old arrested after speeding at 110 mph in West Hartford
1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
tracking rain Tuesday AM - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Humid & Some Storms Today
New Haven incident - WFSB
Body found in front of soup kitchen in New Haven
Free school meal program expansion
CT’s free school meals plan expanded

Latest News

A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Tuesday Aug. 8. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Humid & Some Storms Today
Biden discusses the Inflation Reduction Act and its investments in climate action, conservation...
LIVE: Biden conservation, Inflation Reduction Act remarks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations
Gov. Ned Lamont visits Storrs to catch a glimpse of the Huskies during practice.
UConn football kicks off second week of training camp as governor watches