Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin Coyle, 18, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding.
18-year-old arrested after speeding at 110 mph in West Hartford
1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Tuesday Aug. 8. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Humid and Some Isolated Showers Possible
New Haven incident - WFSB
Body found in front of soup kitchen in New Haven
Free school meal program expansion
CT’s free school meals plan expanded

Latest News

FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY...
Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations
Local politicians are seeking to eliminate the untraceable and dangerous trade of 'ghost guns'.
Leaders reintroduce bill aimed at eliminating ‘ghost guns’
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers