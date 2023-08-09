Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US

Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the...
Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.

Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday.

After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11.

He played for the under-14 team last year, also joining the under-15 team for some matches. Kimbrough scored six goals this year as the New York Red Bulls Academy team won the Bassevelde Cup for under-13 teams in Belgium.

Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.

Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Tuesday Aug. 9. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Nice Today, Wet Again Tomorrow
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville
Tree cutter dies from fall suffered in Plainville

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig
FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious...
Shooting in suburban Chicago home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges