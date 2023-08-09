Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - An investigation into the death of a 3-month-old boy is underway after police say his mother left him in a hot car in Houston.

Police are still trying to nail down a timeline of how long the baby was left alone Tuesday in a car in the parking lot of the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Developmental Disability. They are also trying to figure out if the car was running and if this was possibly an intentional act.

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind.

As the mother was leaving, police say she noticed her unresponsive son in the car and took him into the clinic. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir says any possible charges depend on the autopsy report and what the investigation reveals.

According to state law, it is a misdemeanor to leave a child younger than 7 alone in a car for more than five minutes.

“Here’s the thing: from time to time, we have incidents like this, which should never happen. Especially in the summertime, you should never leave a child unattended,” Bashir said.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville
Tree cutter dies from fall suffered in Plainville
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Nice Today, Wet Again Tomorrow
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house
Mosquitoes across CT test positive for West Nile Virus
Mosquitoes in 9 CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

Latest News

Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend
FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management...
US judge to hear legal battle over Nevada mustang roundup where 31 wild horses have died
The area remained closed to pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic while investigators were on...
VIDEO: 1 dead in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
teacher shortage - WFSB
VIDEO: Addressing a teacher shortage