Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bill aims to add serious accidents to statistics reported by colleges and universities

(Storyblocks)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new bill introduced on Wednesday looks to make colleges and universities add serious accidents to the statistics that they report.

Currently, they only have to disclose statistics related to crimes.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal planned a news conference for 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Stream it live below:

Blumenthal said currently, colleges and universities only have to report crime statistics even though accidents were the leading cause of fatalities on college campuses, according to the American College Health Association.

He will be joined by the father of Corey Hausman, a college student from Westport who died from a skateboarding accident on his college’s campus in 2018.

They’ll introduce the College Operational Reporting of Emergencies Involving Teens and Young Adults Safety Act, or COREY Act. Blumenthal and Reps. Joe Courtney and Jim Himes in the House of Representatives, already introduced the bill to U.S. lawmakers.

The main points of the bill included:

  • Make campus safety more transparent. The bill would amend the CLERY Act of 1990 to require that colleges disclose all incidents resulting in serious harm or death in their annual safety report, in addition to the crime statistics and security information they are currently required to disclose. This would provide students, families, and decision-makers on campus with a clearer, more realistic view of campus safety and how to improve it.
  • Make important safety information more readily available. The bill requires colleges and universities to list the name, address, and distance of the Level I Trauma Center closest to the campus on their websites, with the goal of helping students and families make informed decisions and to quickly locate this information in the event of an emergency.
  • Centralize campus safety information. The bill would require that colleges compile all necessary campus safety information into a single document titled the “Campus Safety Report.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville
Tree cutter dies from fall suffered in Plainville
Thursday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Nice Today, Wet Again Tomorrow
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house

Latest News

Blumenthal and Corey's father - WFSB
NEWS CONFERENCE: Bill aims to add serious accidents to statistics reported by colleges
Roughly a month ago, an audit found state troopers may have falsified nearly 30,000 fake tickets.
State police union seeks to block identification of troopers involved in ticket scandal
Push to add serial numbers to ghost gun kits
Push to add serial numbers to ghost gun kits
Local politicians are seeking to eliminate the untraceable and dangerous trade of 'ghost guns'.
Leaders reintroduce bill aimed at eliminating ‘ghost guns’