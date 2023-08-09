Bill aims to add serious accidents to statistics reported by colleges and universities

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new bill introduced on Wednesday looks to make colleges and universities add serious accidents to the statistics that they report.

Currently, they only have to disclose statistics related to crimes.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal planned a news conference for 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Stream it live below:

Blumenthal said currently, colleges and universities only have to report crime statistics even though accidents were the leading cause of fatalities on college campuses, according to the American College Health Association.

He will be joined by the father of Corey Hausman, a college student from Westport who died from a skateboarding accident on his college’s campus in 2018.

They’ll introduce the College Operational Reporting of Emergencies Involving Teens and Young Adults Safety Act, or COREY Act. Blumenthal and Reps. Joe Courtney and Jim Himes in the House of Representatives, already introduced the bill to U.S. lawmakers.

The main points of the bill included:

Make campus safety more transparent. The bill would amend the CLERY Act of 1990 to require that colleges disclose all incidents resulting in serious harm or death in their annual safety report, in addition to the crime statistics and security information they are currently required to disclose. This would provide students, families, and decision-makers on campus with a clearer, more realistic view of campus safety and how to improve it.

Make important safety information more readily available. The bill requires colleges and universities to list the name, address, and distance of the Level I Trauma Center closest to the campus on their websites, with the goal of helping students and families make informed decisions and to quickly locate this information in the event of an emergency.

Centralize campus safety information. The bill would require that colleges compile all necessary campus safety information into a single document titled the “Campus Safety Report.”

