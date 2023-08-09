Summer Escapes
Correctional officer accused of sending suspicious email to warden, attorney general’s office

Tweh Sunday Torbor.
Tweh Sunday Torbor.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WFSB) – A correctional officer is facing charges after he allegedly sent a suspicious email to a prison warden and the attorney general’s office, according to state police.

Troopers were dispatched to investigate the email on August 6, authorities said.

The email was sent to the warden of MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution and the attorney general’s office, said state police.

Investigators learned the email was sent by Tweh Sunday Torbor, 55, of Hartford.

State police identified Torbor as a correctional officer.

“Corrections Officer Torbor later admitted to sending the email and was taken into custody at Troop H in Hartford,” police said.

Torbor was charged with harassment second-degree and released on a $5,000 bond.

He is set to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

