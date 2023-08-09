Doctor recommends getting a COVID booster this fall

(WFSB) - Some may think the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but 80 to 100 people die every week from the virus, according to doctors.

The questions many are asking is: Should we keep vaccines? Which ones.

Doctors said the pandemic is not over and that we should keep getting vaccines.

They said vaccines have helped save lives and keep people out of the hospital.

Now that we are headed towards colder weather and spending more time indoors, doctors said it is a good idea to get another COVID booster this fall.

“What I would recommend to boost your maximal protection, unless there is a presence of a variant or a huge increase in cases, maybe get it around respiratory season,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, who specializes in infectious diseases at Hartford HealthCare.

Wu suggests getting a COVID booster at the same time as your flu shot is a good idea.

He said you can get them together, and he believes eventually a COVID vaccine will be like the flu shot given once a year.

The Connecticut Dept. of Public Health said COVID-19 public data reporting will be paused until October 3:

With the end of the Public Health emergency in May of this year, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) paused its COVID-19 public data reporting. DPH continues to monitor COVID-19 data using both statewide surveillance data and national indicators even though we are not posting a public report. COVID-19 surveillance data is still being collected and posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker website. Connecticut’s COVID-19 public data reporting will resume on Oct. 5, 2023, and continue through the winter months, as part of DPH’s respiratory viral diseases surveillance reporting program. The 2023-2024 report will include data that is relevant to current COVID-19 disease activity and trends and integrate COVID-19 with viral respiratory surveillance reporting, including influenza and RSV. COVID-19 activity remains low in Connecticut; however, we are closely monitoring several trends that are indicating increasing activity statewide. Over the past three weeks the number of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 infections has increased from 66 hospitalizations for the week ending July 8 to 103 hospitalizations the week ending July 29. Over the past 15 days, increasing concentrations of RNA for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been observed in four of six wastewater treatment facilities participating in Connecticut’s wastewater surveillance program. We have not seen an increase in deaths associated with COVID-19. While COVID-19 continues to be an important public health problem, we can all stay healthy by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza, staying home when we are sick, and practicing good hygiene. COVID-19 hospital admission levels can help individuals and communities decide which prevention actions they can take based on the latest information. The CDC has developed a tool to search for COVID-19 testing locations: Testing Location | CDC.gov. Additional COVID-19 testing options, please visit: Community-Based Testing Sites for COVID-19 | HHS.gov. Self-test kits can be purchased at pharmacies and other retail outlets.

Updated info on COVID vaccines

