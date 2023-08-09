Doctor recommends getting a COVID booster this fall

Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Some may think the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but 80 to 100 people die every week from the virus, according to doctors.
The questions many are asking is: Should we keep vaccines? Which ones.
Doctors said the pandemic is not over and that we should keep getting vaccines.
They said vaccines have helped save lives and keep people out of the hospital.
Now that we are headed towards colder weather and spending more time indoors, doctors said it is a good idea to get another COVID booster this fall.
“What I would recommend to boost your maximal protection, unless there is a presence of a variant or a huge increase in cases, maybe get it around respiratory season,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, who specializes in infectious diseases at Hartford HealthCare.
Wu suggests getting a COVID booster at the same time as your flu shot is a good idea.
He said you can get them together, and he believes eventually a COVID vaccine will be like the flu shot given once a year.
The Connecticut Dept. of Public Health said COVID-19 public data reporting will be paused until October 3: