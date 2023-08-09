Horseshoe crab harvesting officially banned in Connecticut

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill that bans the harvesting of horseshoe crabs in Connecticut will be signed into law on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll participate in a bill signing ceremony at 11 a.m. at Short Beach in Stratford.

The legislation implements a ban on harvesting the horseshoe crabs in Connecticut waters.

It was sought by advocates who said that the population of horseshoe crabs in Long Island Sound has plummeted in recent years and new restrictions were needed to help bolster the species so it does not get harvested into extinction.

The Connecticut Audubon Society also argued that it impacted migratory birds that rely on horseshoe crab eggs for food.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, horseshoe crabs are typically harvested as bait for eel and conch fisheries. Their blue blood is also used by pharmaceutical companies to test the sterility of vaccines, drugs, prosthetics, and other medical devices.

Wednesday, the governor will be joined at the ceremony by State Representative Joe Gresko, other state and local officials, and advocates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.