Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Krispy Kreme begins selling its pumpkin spice menu with 2 new doughnuts

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two...
Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It may only be August, but Krispy Kreme is ready to dive into fall.

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.

The new doughnuts are the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

The classics returning are the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.
The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.(Business Wire)

Seasonal drinks are also on the menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte which can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which can be made hot or iced.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8. The pumpkin doughnuts can also be found at select grocery stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville
Tree cutter dies from fall suffered in Plainville
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Tuesday Aug. 9. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Nice Today, Wet Again Tomorrow
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12,...
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy
Tweh Sunday Torbor.
Correctional officer accused of sending suspicious email to warden, attorney general’s office
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say