Local college professor goes viral with TikTok about what’s in Long Island Sound’s water

(WFSB) - For many, a perfect day to head to the beach means taking a swim in Long Island Sound.

A local college professor is now going viral thanks to a TikTok video showing what’s in the water we could be swallowing.

We’ve all swallowed a little bit of water when swimming.

Some might be grossed out when they see what’s in it.

The professor said it is nothing to worry about. He said rather it’s a chance to open some eyes about the environment all around us.

Dr. Adolfo Sanchez-Blanco, a biology Professor at Capital Community College in Hartford, started using social media and videos to get his students excited about biology and science.

One showing microorganisms went viral with nearly 7 million views on TikTok.

It is titled: “What you swallow when you swim in the ocean”.

While you see microscopic crustaceans and algae, Sanchez-Blanco said the point is to show people the beauty of biology.

He said whatever you do swallow, the acid in your stomach will take care of that.

More importantly, he said those microscopic creatures are incredibly important to the health of the water.

He added because you can’t see it with the naked eye, we don’t know that it’s there.

“When you show it to them, all these creatures are there, all these creatures exist, that you are surrounded by these creatures. That’s when people get a little anxious, but it is okay, get used to it, because this is part of nature, this is part of life, and we are all part of the same ecological system,” Sanchez-Blanco said.

Sanchez-Blanco said the only concern you should have is if the water gets polluted. That is why swimming spots are tested weekly.

