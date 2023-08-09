Man accused of trying to kidnap child from car in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of trying to kidnap a child from a parked vehicle in Norwalk, according to police.

It happened Sunday in front of 28 Bouton Street, police said. Officers responded at 5:21 p.m.

A woman told police she unbuckled the child’s seatbelt when a man reached into the vehicle.

The man tried to remove the child from the car, police said.

“The complainant stated that she was able to hold onto the child preventing the man from taking the child,” Norwalk police said.

She told police the man asked if she wanted to sell the child for money, authorities said.

The woman then drove away and called the police.

Officers quickly found the suspect, who appeared to be under the influence.

Police arrested Jose Domingo, 37, of Norwalk. He was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Domingo was charged with risk of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance, breach of peace second-degree, and kidnapping second-degree.

Domingo was placed on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on August 21.

