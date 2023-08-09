Summer Escapes
Mom of two-year-old who fell out of window speaks out

Hartford mom speaks out on toddler death
By Bryant Reed
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The mom of a two-year-old boy who fell out of a third floor apartment window last month in Hartford is speaking out.

34-year-old Tabitha Frank is facing manslaughter charges after leaving her five kids home alone when she went to the store to buy food and diapers. Frank told officers her 12-year-old daughter was watching her four siblings and the boy’s father was on his way.

That is when her son, 2-year-old Corneliuz, fell out of the window.

Frank faced a judge at the end of July, appearing with her family who showed up to voice their support for her.

On Wednesday she told Channel 3 that she loved her son and wasn’t a neglectful mom. She says despite the public perception of DCF visits, her children were always taken care of, and says her only son was a strong baby boy.

She says the moment she found out her son fell out of a window has continued to replay in her mind since that Saturday. The day before, she remembers Corneliuz as a happy boy running around the house.

Frank expressed that she feels the judgement from the public and says it’s like having somebody break into her home. She says despite police reports, her home wasn’t the mess they claim it to be, but as a single parent it is difficult taking care of five children.

She says she is also looking for a way to cover his burial expenses. She doesn’t want to cremate him for religious reasons, but can’t afford to pay for a funeral.

She is asking that if people are willing to donate, then they could do it via their GoFundMe.

Frank is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

