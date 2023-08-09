Parents in Norwich frustrated with school shuffle

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The start of the school year is just a few weeks away.

Parents in Norwich are getting calls saying their student will go to a different school than originally thought.

Craig Alejos has two kids.

His daughter, Emilia, is about to go into second grade.

Until now, she went to Huntington Elementary.

But that’s no more.

“Last week we received a call from the district and all they would say despite all the questions I had was that due to budget cuts she would not be able to attend Huntington anymore,” Alejos said.

Now she’ll go to Uncas Elementary, which is considered “in district” for her.

Alejos’ biggest question is, why now?

“There’s not a lot of clarity other than this mysterious ‘we’re cutting money so now your kid has got to move,’” Alejos said.

“It’s very difficult to deal with,” said Jennifer Salls.

Salls expected both her children to go to Mahan Elementary.

This year they’ll be split up.

“If they each have special things on the same day, I now have to choose which child to support,” said Salls.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, the Norwich Public Schools superintendent’s office would not confirm if these changes were because of budget cuts.

School leaders said no redistricting is happening.

Instead, parents receiving this notice have students coming out of preschool or who have moved.

Alejos moved, but it was years ago.

“I think the things that worries me most is just the instability,” Alejos said.

There is an appeals process if you get this call.

The superintendent’s office said: “Parents may be requesting this because of convenience, close to child care, etc. The district tries to honor all requests if possible.”

“I know them, they know me, that is a huge thing,” Salls said.

Salls likes and trusts the Mahan staff.

She has gone through the process in hopes of getting her daughter back in.

For Alejos, he said he feels in the dark.

“Ok great, she’s going to Uncas, but we have not received any information,” Alejos said.

Norwich students go back to school September 5.

