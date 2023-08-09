Proposed food truck park in Wallingford not sitting well with neighbors

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposed restaurant and food park is causing controversy in Wallingford.

Some believed the park could add to the town’s food scene. Others worried about the proposed location.

It’s the owner of a popular Wallingford restaurant who’s looking to expand.

The town Planning and Zoning Commission said Los Mariachis owner Joe Flamini is looking to bring a 2,000 square foot restaurant and food park with food trucks, outdoor seating, and outdoor movie setup to 10 Mansion Rd.

“I love that restaurant that is currently in Wallingford right now,” said Cassandra Terrusa of Wallingford. “I think having food trucks somewhere else could also help the restaurant as well.”

The project would come to an area that’s mainly residential with several nearby condominium complexes.

“If it’s maintained to just food trucks and specific things like that and not very loud with everything to disturb the neighbors, I think it would definitely be ok for the neighborhood,” Terrusa said.

The proposed food park would be very close to the Brentwood Village condo complex.

Channel 3 knocked on several doors in the area. Most of the residents were against the project and said it would negatively impact their way of life.

While the proposal remained in the very early stages, residents said they worried about the proximity of the potential venue.

“It’s only 150 feet away, and sounds already carry like it’s under my bedroom,” one Brentwood Village resident said. “I think it’s a great idea, it’s just the wrong place for it.”

“The possibility of them coming through here for parking and stuff like that and using it as a cut off, we have a nice little area here and we want to keep it that way,” said Roberta Angiletta, another Brentwood Village resident.

Since the proposed site sits close to a stream, the Planning and Zoning Commission said the owner was still waiting on approval from the Wetland Commission. It said he was also willing to make changes and cooperate with the community and town officials.

