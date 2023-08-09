State police union seeks to block names from being released in state police ticket scandal audit

Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police Union is taking action to stop the state from releasing the names of the troopers possibly involved in the state police ticket scandal.

Roughly a month ago, an audit found state troopers may have falsified nearly 30,000 fake tickets.

Some speculate this is because troopers who appear productive are often eligible for federally funded overtime.

There’s now a pus to release the names of the officers in the audit, and the union is fighting against it.

They wrote a letter to the police commissioner highlighting that not all the officers named in the audit are wrapped up in the scandal.

They state:

“The union cannot stress strongly enough that it would not only jeopardize the pending criminal and administrative investigations, but it is also highly likely to put the health and safety of our troopers at risk.”

The letter ends saying they are seeing injunctive relief in the court to try and stop this release.

