Stolen vehicle suspect accused of firing gun out of apartment window

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of firing a gun from his second-floor apartment window in Watertown and removing parts from a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Watertown police said they arrested Agon Kastrati, 30, of Oakville, on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Agon Kastrati of Watertown was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident and a stolen vehicle, police said. (Watertown police)

They said the arrest on Tuesday came after they received a complaint of gunshots, which were initially heard on Feb. 17, 2023 from the apartment on Bamford Avenue.

Detectives began an investigation into Kastradi following the reported shot.

They said information was also learned that there was a stolen vehicle in the rear of the property from which Kastradi had been removing parts.

On June 29, 2023 police said a search and seizure warrant was executed at Kastradi’s home. Detectives seized corroborating evidence of the crimes.

Kastradi was also arrested at the time for an outstanding warrant out of New Britain.

Following Tuesday’s arrest, he was held on a $75,000.00 bond for arraignment in the Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday.

