Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Stolen vehicle suspect accused of firing gun out of apartment window

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of firing a gun from his second-floor apartment window in Watertown and removing parts from a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Watertown police said they arrested Agon Kastrati, 30, of Oakville, on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Agon Kastrati of Watertown was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident and a stolen...
Agon Kastrati of Watertown was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident and a stolen vehicle, police said.(Watertown police)

They said the arrest on Tuesday came after they received a complaint of gunshots, which were initially heard on Feb. 17, 2023 from the apartment on Bamford Avenue.

Detectives began an investigation into Kastradi following the reported shot.

They said information was also learned that there was a stolen vehicle in the rear of the property from which Kastradi had been removing parts.

On June 29, 2023 police said a search and seizure warrant was executed at Kastradi’s home. Detectives seized corroborating evidence of the crimes.

Kastradi was also arrested at the time for an outstanding warrant out of New Britain.

Following Tuesday’s arrest, he was held on a $75,000.00 bond for arraignment in the Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville
Tree cutter dies from fall suffered in Plainville
Thursday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Nice Today, Wet Again Tomorrow
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot

Latest News

Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Thursday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Nice Today, Wet Again Tomorrow
The incident happened on Route 9 South near Exit 33 around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Three players in CT took home a little bit of the MEGA Millions prize last night.
MEGA Millions winners in CT, Jackpot in FL
Bill aims to add serious accidents to statistics reported by colleges and universities