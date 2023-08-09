Student nicknames now need parental consent in some Florida school districts

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - On the heels of a new school year, two Florida districts are changing their policies about student names.

If a student prefers to be called something other than their legal name, the child’s parent must submit written consent before the schools in Seminole and Orange counties will acknowledge it.

Some feel the policy is targeting transgender students, and many of the teachers already overwhelmed by what they’re allowed to do or say in the classroom say this is one regulation too much.

Parents in Seminole County received notification by email stating if a student prefers a nickname, the school will use it, but only with written permission from a parent.

“They can put any of their preferred nicknames. Some students go by their middle name. There are a lot of different variations, but anything that’s a deviation from legal name will need that parent consent,” Katharine Crnkovich, chief communications officer with Seminole County Schools, said.

Orange County schools sent a memo with a similar parental authorization attached, calling on “parents to specify the use of any deviation from their child’s legal name in school.”

The memo included an example for a transgender student, stating “if the student’s legal name is Robert, but the student identifies as a transgender girl and uses the name Roberta, the parent may authorize a teacher or other personnel to call the student Roberta.”

Faculty still would be barred by state rules from using pronouns. Orange County said they will stick with student names.

All of it is intended, according to state leaders, to have parents in more control of their child’s school environment.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said many of the new rules are driving teachers and candidates away.

“We have more than 900 more vacancies this year than we had last year,” Spar said.

He added that teachers feel they’re under a microscope for how they speak with a student or the curriculum they present.

“My daughter, who is just going into 9th grade, her English teacher just quit last week,” Spar said. “So here we are about to start the next school year, and a really good English teacher is walking away from public schools.”

Seminole County’s schools suggest parents should expect to be asked for more input than ever because of the state’s mandates on what can and cannot be taught or presented.

“There are going to be new consents that are required that districts must provide, and so that covers before, during, and after-school activities that are school based, school-sponsored activities,” Crnkovich said.

