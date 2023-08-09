Teacher shortage: Programs provide alternate routes to certification
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way schools operated, the education profession continued to grapple with a numbers problem.
The State of Connecticut has a program to address the shortage of teachers.
It’s called the Arc Program, and it helps get more atypical candidates into teaching.
“The shortage is why I came,” said Joshua Johnson, an Arc Program graduate. “To make a difference right away.”
A National Education Association poll from 2022 showed 55 percent of teachers planned to leave the profession earlier than expected.
That statistic may have been a shock to some.
“That’s an unacceptable number,” Johnson told Channel 3.
To Johnson, it was a call to action.
The Wilby High School long-term substitute teacher is headed into Waterbury’s fall semester as a business teacher who was licensed through the alternate route to teacher certification, or “Arc” Program, run by the state.
It was described as a program for people with backgrounds outside of teaching who seek for a career change.
“I was in the Army. I was a chef active duty, came back [and] I was a financial advisor for a little while,” Johnson explained. “No matter what i did, I was always in a teaching role. I was always training, and that was my favorite part of anything. The pandemic happened. We never thought it would happen, and it reshapes our values. Honestly, a six-figure salary was not important to me anymore. The Arc Program is one of the fastest, if not the fastest. It’s 9 months.”
Johnson said he found a community where the teacher shortage was not a problem, but an opportunity.
“Their calling was to be a teacher,” he said.
The Arc Program was just one of several programs designed to get teachers into the classroom.
Another involves a partnership between Central Connecticut State University and several local school districts.
