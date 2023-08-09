Summer Escapes
Teacher shortage: Programs provide alternate routes to certification

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way schools operated, the education profession continued to grapple with a numbers problem.
By Audrey Russo
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way schools operated, the education profession continued to grapple with a numbers problem.

The State of Connecticut has a program to address the shortage of teachers.

It’s called the Arc Program, and it helps get more atypical candidates into teaching.

“The shortage is why I came,” said Joshua Johnson, an Arc Program graduate. “To make a difference right away.”

A National Education Association poll from 2022 showed 55 percent of teachers planned to leave the profession earlier than expected.

That statistic may have been a shock to some.

“That’s an unacceptable number,” Johnson told Channel 3.

To Johnson, it was a call to action.

The Wilby High School long-term substitute teacher is headed into Waterbury’s fall semester as a business teacher who was licensed through the alternate route to teacher certification, or “Arc” Program, run by the state.

It was described as a program for people with backgrounds outside of teaching who seek for a career change.

“I was in the Army. I was a chef active duty, came back [and] I was a financial advisor for a little while,” Johnson explained. “No matter what i did, I was always in a teaching role. I was always training, and that was my favorite part of anything. The pandemic happened. We never thought it would happen, and it reshapes our values. Honestly, a six-figure salary was not important to me anymore. The Arc Program is one of the fastest, if not the fastest. It’s 9 months.”

Johnson said he found a community where the teacher shortage was not a problem, but an opportunity.

“Their calling was to be a teacher,” he said.

The Arc Program was just one of several programs designed to get teachers into the classroom.

Another involves a partnership between Central Connecticut State University and several local school districts.

