Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot

premio mayor de mega millions
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.(Mega Millions/MGN Online)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - They may not be jackpot winners, but three Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut featured some significant prizes.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, the tickets were for $10,000 prizes.

That meant that the tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, but not with the “Megaplier.”

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, with the yellow Mega Ball of 14. The Megaplier was X2.

More than 84,000 smaller winning tickets were also sold in Connecticut, the CT Lottery said. That included 20 $1,000 tickets.

Check your numbers on the CT Lottery’s website here.

The $1.58 billion jackpot went to a ticket sold in Neptune Beach, FL. It was the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Before Tuesday’s drawing, there were 31 straight drawings. The last time a jackpot was won was April 18.

