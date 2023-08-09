Youth in Waterbury rally against rising rent prices

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A group of kids in Waterbury see their moms and dads struggle to pay rent every month.

They marched through the city, hoping the Fair Rent Commission can help.

Twenty-five children are in a summer program and have spent months looking into the high rent issue.

The students had to choose a project and this issue was something they all had in common.

They see what their parents go through, some working two to three jobs just to pay rent.

When children as young as five are protesting, the situation becomes concerning.

“My parents work like two to three jobs just to pay rent,” said Nicole Martinez, of Waterbury.

Not just concerning for parents, but for these kids.

The kids see the daily struggle of getting by, in a city where a fifth of its people are below the poverty line.

“These children watch what their parents go through. Emotionally physically. They go through it just as much as their parents do,” said Edgar Toro, of Waterbury.

The stories are heartbreaking.

12-year-old Nicole Martinez is fighting for her parents.

There is no rent cap in Connecticut.

“I remember one day I couldn’t fall asleep and I saw my mom come back at 11. I almost cried. I’m about to cry. That’s sad. I don’t want to see my mom lose sleep just to pay rent,” Martinez said.

Rafael Feliciano-Roman runs the summer program.

Born and raised in the city, his rent just increased by $200 a month.

He said it’s happening to almost everyone in Waterbury, knowing landlords can jack up the rent.

Families with several children aren’t able to pay it.

“It’s high especially after COVID,” said Feliciano-Roman. “They’ve either lost their apartment they’re facing eviction because of that increase they can’t afford it.”

There is a fair rent commission in the city. It looks into excessive or harsh rent charges and increases, based on a number of factors.

Feliciano-Roman and the children hope it can help.

“I get you have to make a business as well but when the conditions stay the same that argument doesn’t fly with us,” Feliciano-Roman said.

Each child has written a letter to the Fair Rent Commission. So did program leaders.

Eyewitness News reached out to members on the commission but has not heard back yet.

