911 calls released from Tolland street takeover

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Police released the 911 calls from a street takeover involving a group of more than 100 people that blocked off Route 195 back in May.

Several people have been arrested including ringleader Jefferson Duron, 20, of Norwalk but dozens of people blocked roads that night.

Along with blocking roads, the group harassed drivers and did donuts in the street and other stunts.

The 911 calls emphasized what many went through that night.

“There’s all these cars. There’s easily 100 people. They won’t let me by. I got a phone call that my friend’s in the hospital. I’m trying to get to the hospital,” said a 911 caller.

Channel 3 crews are working to get more answers from State Police about what happened that night after listening to the calls.

Refresh this page and follow Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.