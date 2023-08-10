Summer Escapes
Bloomfield’s superintendent plans to call it a career after 55 years

The superintendent of Bloomfield Public Schools plans to retire after a 55 year career in education.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent of Bloomfield Public Schools plans to retire after a 55 year career in education.

Dr. James Thompson, 76, said he’s preparing to call it a career after this upcoming academic year.

Thompson started his career in Hartford, and said he has done a lot of work to help close the achievement gap.

“It’s something that you have to do collectively,” he explained. “With not only your staff, but also the family and community. It has to be a collective effort and you have to have that laser beam focus on student achievement.”

He spent 13 years as superintendent in Bloomfield.

Thompson credited his healthy lifestyle with helping him to persevere through the challenges that came with leading a school district.

Bloomfield Public Schools’ first day of school is Aug. 30.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

