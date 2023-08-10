Summer Escapes
Body found at park in Cheshire

Cheshire Police Cruiser.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A body was found at a park in Cheshire, according to police.

Cheshire police said on Thursday they received a request from Meriden police for a wellbeing check at Quinnipiac Park, also called the Quinnipiac Recreation Area, on Cheshire Street.

“Upon arrival, a deceased person was located,” said Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland, Cheshire police. “While it does not appear there is any suspicious activity with relation to the deceased person, the investigation is ongoing.”

No other details were released.

Police noted that while the area is not gated, it is closed during the overnight hours.

