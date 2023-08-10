I-TEAM: Hartford murder suspect faked pay stubs while on 24/7 electronic monitoring for assault case, according to officials

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Now to a new development in the case of the man arrested for a Saturday homicide in Hartford while on 24/7 electronic monitoring for another assault case.

Chan Williams-Bey was under intensive pretrial supervision when police say he shot and killed another man.

According to the Court Support Services Division, Williams-Bey was only allowed to leave his home for court and work and their reports say he had been complying.

Thursday officials with the CCSD told the I-Team, Williams-Bey had been handing in fake pay stubs.

The I-Team had been asking questions about Chan Williams-Beys’ employment since Mayor Luke Bronin said in a press conference Sunday that he had not been to work since November 2022.

According to his pretrial supervision reports, he had been handing in pay stubs, claiming he worked for Amazon. Amazon told police he had been fired in November 2022.

In response to our questions, the CCSD said “as you know, questions about the validity of the pay stubs submitted by Chan Williams-Bey surfaced earlier this week, prompting the Court Support Services Division (CSSD) to review this matter. I wanted to let you know that CSSD learned today from the state Department of Labor that the Amazon pay stubs he provided as verification of employment are fake, beginning on November 20, 2022, when his employment at Amazon ended. Please note that his employment at Amazon began on October 13, 2022.”

They added, “moving forward CSSD will review its policies and procedures to determine how best to prevent this situation from occurring, given the ease by which these paystubs can be fraudulently reproduced.”

