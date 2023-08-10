Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

I-TEAM: Hartford murder suspect faked pay stubs while on 24/7 electronic monitoring for assault case, according to officials

Williams-Bey, Chan (12/02/95) 99 Pratt Street, Hartford, CT
Williams-Bey, Chan (12/02/95) 99 Pratt Street, Hartford, CT(Hartford Police)
By Sam Smink
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Now to a new development in the case of the man arrested for a Saturday homicide in Hartford while on 24/7 electronic monitoring for another assault case.

Chan Williams-Bey was under intensive pretrial supervision when police say he shot and killed another man.

According to the Court Support Services Division, Williams-Bey was only allowed to leave his home for court and work and their reports say he had been complying.

Thursday officials with the CCSD told the I-Team, Williams-Bey had been handing in fake pay stubs.

The I-Team had been asking questions about Chan Williams-Beys’ employment since Mayor Luke Bronin said in a press conference Sunday that he had not been to work since November 2022.

According to his pretrial supervision reports, he had been handing in pay stubs, claiming he worked for Amazon. Amazon told police he had been fired in November 2022.

In response to our questions, the CCSD said “as you know, questions about the validity of the pay stubs submitted by Chan Williams-Bey surfaced earlier this week, prompting the Court Support Services Division (CSSD) to review this matter.  I wanted to let you know that CSSD learned today from the state Department of Labor that the Amazon pay stubs he provided as verification of employment are fake, beginning on November 20, 2022, when his employment at Amazon ended.  Please note that his employment at Amazon began on October 13, 2022.”

They added, “moving forward CSSD will review its policies and procedures to determine how best to prevent this situation from occurring, given the ease by which these paystubs can be fraudulently reproduced.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead, 1 arrested in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Friday will be nice, but there is a chance for storms on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Tomorrow looks great, but storms return Saturday
Local professor talks about what is in Long Island Sound water
Local college professor goes viral with TikTok about what’s in Long Island Sound’s water

Latest News

Information is still limited as to what exactly lead up to a West Hartford police officer...
Relief on the way for Hartford residents who have struggled with flooding, sewage issues
Investigation into West Hartford officer-involved shooting continues
Investigation into West Hartford officer-involved shooting continues
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Friday will be nice, but there is a chance for storms on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Tomorrow looks great, but storms return Saturday
I-Team obtains report on UConn officer safety during championship riots
I-Team obtains report on UConn officer safety during championship riots