Investigation into West Hartford officer-involved shooting continues

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It has been two days since the deadly police shooting on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford.

Information is still limited as to what exactly lead up to a West Hartford police officer shooting and killing a suspect.

On Wednesday, police revealed two individuals were involved and it started because of an attempted car theft.

One was arrested and the other was killed by police, but many factors in this situation are still unclear.

A chaotic scene on New Britain Avenue erupted around 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

It started with a stolen car with two suspects inside.

Police were following the driver. Stop sticks were deployed, but the driver kept driving and crashed. Both ran from the scene.

According to authorities, police were able to arrest one of the suspects, Lyle Solsbury, a convicted felon who was been arrested over 30 times.

The other suspect, who we still don’t know the name of, ran down a block to the Town Fair Tire.

That’s where they got into an altercation with an employee, inside another vehicle.

A police K9 was deployed inside the car, but the suspect drove off with the K9 and officer in the car, who was attempting an arrest.

Police said the suspect did not stop when ordered to.

The officer fired at the suspect, and that’s when they crashed into a telephone pole across the street.

CPR was given on scene but the suspect later died.

Eyewitnesses on the scene that day say it’s not something they’re used to seeing.

“Hit that tree, between tree and white car, hit that pole and from what I heard around, the cop shot him,” an eyewitness said.

Channel 3 is working to learn more about what lead up to this shooting.

Eyewitness News is still waiting for a lot of answers from the Office of the Inspector General.

Did the officer use their taser before pulling the trigger?

What is the name of that officer and the person who died?

What really lead up to the gun being fired?

Did that suspect have any prior convictions?

Is that officer back on duty?

We’re waiting for the specific timeline of events. What happened, and when?

This is in the Office of the Inspector General’s hands, and Eyewitness News is still waiting for body cam footage to be released any day now.

