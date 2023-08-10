New Haven firefighter critically injured on the job moving up in rank

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Haven firefighter who was critically injured on the job is moving up in rank.

“I’m grateful, I’m thankful, I’m blessed for this promotion for me tonight. It’s very emotional tonight. I’m just trying to get through it, but I’m very happy, very excited that everyone came out to support me, and I’m very appreciative,” said Captain Somond Rankins.

Tonight, Captain Rankins was one of several firefighters promoted to many different ranks in the New Haven Fire Department.

But for Captain Rankins, it was a long road.

Rankins was critically injured in a May 2021 fire on Valley Street that also killed fellow firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

Rankins returned to work in May this year after a legal battle with the city.

He claimed he was medically cleared to return to the department but wasn’t allowed to, which led to him being passed up for promotions.

Tonight, city leaders are happy to see him get the recognition he deserves.

“It’s good to see him back, it was a long haul for him and we wish him every success,” said Chief John Alston, New Haven Fire Department.

“To see all the families here supporting their loved ones and to know how hard the firefighters have worked for this moment, including Lieutenant Rankins, now Captain Rankins, it’s time for a celebration,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.