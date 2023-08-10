Summer Escapes
Norwich Sea Unicorns host New Britain Bees for a spot in the championship

Getting ready for Sea Unicorns vs Bees
By Jill Gilardi
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The third and final game between the New Britain Bees and the Norwich Sea Unicorns is Thursday evening at Dodd Stadium.

The game was slated to start at 6:30 p.m., but has been delayed due to the weather.

The winner moves on to the Futures League Championship series.

It has been raining off and on since 2 p.m.

Rain remains possible during the game but the concern for lightning is low. It will be muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s.

The field has been protected by a tarp. The seats are damp in the stands, so don’t forget a poncho to wear and sit on especially.

If you can’t make it, you can always watch it on the WWAX, or online HERE.

Conditions before playoff baseball game in Norwich

