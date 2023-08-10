Norwich Sea Unicorns host New Britain Bees for a spot in the championship

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The third and final game between the New Britain Bees and the Norwich Sea Unicorns is Thursday evening at Dodd Stadium.

The game was slated to start at 6:30 p.m., but has been delayed due to the weather.

The winner moves on to the Futures League Championship series.

It has been raining off and on since 2 p.m.

Rain remains possible during the game but the concern for lightning is low. It will be muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s.

The field has been protected by a tarp. The seats are damp in the stands, so don’t forget a poncho to wear and sit on especially.

If you can’t make it, you can always watch it on the WWAX, or online HERE.

Conditions before playoff baseball game in Norwich

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.